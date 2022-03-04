The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

David Michael Thompson, 28, Wyoming, Minnesota (offense: 3/5/20) — Fifth degree controlled substance possession, fined $385 and sentenced to 65 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• A charge of violation of domestic abuse no contact order (incident: 1/4/22) has been dismissed again Samuel Aaron Bevins, 20, Mahnomen.

Sarah Jean Mona Dubinsky, 30, Maple Grove (offense: 8/11/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.

Rita Bendu Seekie, 42, Rochester (offense: 1/7/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for two years. Dismissed was a third-degree DWI charge and a charge for obstructing legal process with force.

Cody Jacob Vacek, 31, Bowlus (offense: 8/23/21) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $135 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Misdemeanors:

Skylar Michelle Clancy, 23, St. Paul (offense: 10/25/20) — Domestic, violate OFP, fined $185 and sentenced to 22 days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Cole Edward Franzen, 25, Pillager (offenses: 5/18/21 and 7/10/21) — Harassment, restraining order violation, fined $185 and sentenced to 20 days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Jordan Patrick Hartman, 24, Hillman (offense: 12/1/21) — Fourth-degree intentional damage to property, fined $135 and sentenced to 21 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Chad Christopher Kuhns, 37, Staples (offense: 1/22/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

