The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Travis John Heitkamp, 42, Little Falls (offense: 2/20/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Jonah James Wojahn, 38, Little Falls (offense: 7/21/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Kole Patrick Kern, 20, Little Falls (offense: 8/18/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Krista Rose Olsen, 32, Cushing (offense: 2/17/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Chad Thomas Hoheisel, 45, Pierz (offense: 10/26/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $710 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Abby Lee Korchari, 33, Brainerd (offense: 6/15/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Jorge Sandoval Jr., 32, Motley (offense: 10/24/21) — Domestic assault, fined $50 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
