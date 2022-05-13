The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Jonathan Paul Trutwin, 39, Little Falls (offense: 4/3/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to 37 days in jail and supervised probation for four years.

Jeremy John Griswold, 46, Sauk Rapids (offense: 9/19/21) — Fifth-degree controlled substance possession, fined $135 and sentenced to six days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

Misdemeanors:

Laura Virginia Fanny Anderson, 53, Little Falls (offense: 3/31/22) — Obstruct legal process - interfere with peace officer, fined $15 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Sylvia May Norquist, 24, Little Falls (offense: 4/3/22) — DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Cody Jay Blais, 21, Upsala (offense: 1/5/22) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to six days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Todd Orvan Schlag, 49, Little Falls (offense: 2/14/21) — Domestic assault, fined $100 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

John Joseph Steuck, 52, Burtrum (offense: 3/6/22) — DWI, fined $85 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for two years.

Luke Christopher Morrissey, 28, Apple Valley (offense: 12/7/21) — DWI, fined $135 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.

