The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Eric Patrick Mader, 40, Upsala (offense: 8/28/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years.

Misdemeanors:

Randal William Koch, 61, Hillman (offense: 9/18/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Justin Michael McDougall, 29, Little Falls (offense: 9/27/21) — Damage to property, fined $235 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Keiann Marie Steward, 24, Corpus Christi, Texas (offense: 10/13/20) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Brian Kenneth Waldoch, 40, Pierz (offense: 9/20/21) — Careless driving, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

Crystal Ann Boblett, Little Falls (offense: 8/12/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

Load comments