The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Daniel Douglas Mosford, 19, Waverly (offense: 8/10/21) — Dismissed against Mosford was a gross misdemeanor charge of giving a peace officer a false name.
• Steve Lyle Tauer, 57, New Ulm (offense: 3/9/21) — Dismissed against Tauer was a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.
• Jessica Mae Adkins, 36, Royalton (offense: 5/19/21) — DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor DWI charge.
• Joseph John Englehart, 31, Little Falls (offense: 6/5/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was another gross misdemeanor charge of second degree DWI and a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.
• Kenneth Michael Swanson, 45, Little Falls (offense: 7/31/21) — Domestic assault, fined $385 and sentenced to eight days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Brady Alex Albertson, 19, Sauk Rapids (offense: 9/16/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $385 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Chad Mark Birkholtz, 40, Motley (offense: 4/20/21) — Domestic assault, fined $100 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Alexis Jean Blenker, 20, Upsala (offense: 9/17/21) — Liquor consumption by a person under age 21, fined $185.
• Kole Patrick Kern, 19, Little Falls (offense: 8/14/21) — Underage drinking and driving, fined $285 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Laurale Ann Moench, 52, Little Falls (offense: 8/28/21) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
