The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Jeffrey Richard Fink, 39, Little Falls (offense: 3/25/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $485 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was an additional charge of third degree DWI.
• Alyssa Ashley Mae Hirsch, 32, Little Falls (offense: 6/30/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was an additional charge of third degree DWI.
• Daniel Wayne Kruzel, 20, Upsala (offense: 1/24/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was an additional charge of second degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Shelby Theresa Meyer, 25, Little Falls (offense: 4/16/21) — Falsely reporting a crime, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year. Meyer was also sentenced for an office (5/17/21) — for an animal’s habitual barking and was fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Brianna Marie Benjamin, 21, Little Falls (offense: 6/5/21) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
