The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Thomas Allen Bouressa, 49, Onamia (offense: 2/13/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $185 and sentenced to 73 days in jail.

Dismissed against Troy Paul Lyon, 31, Royalton (incident 7/25/21) — One count of driving after cancellation.

Misdemeanors:

Robin Lee Bourne, 21, Motley (offense: 1/24/21) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Jeremy Elmer Neuleib, 45, Fort Ripley (offenses: 7/26/21 and 11/30/21) — Theft, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Antonio Randell Oatis, 32, Little Falls (offense: 12/17/21) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail.

Tony Allen Case, 26, Little Falls (offense: 10/13/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

