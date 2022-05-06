The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Dismissed against Laurale Ann Moench, 53, Swanville (incident 11/14/21) was one count of harassment, violating a restraining order.

Joash Nyamwaya Aminga, 24, Coon Rapids (offense: 1/22/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third-degree DWI.

Jonathan William Kopka, 48, Sartell (offense: 10/1/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.

Joshua Louis Neadeau, 37, Bemidji (offense: 2/23/22) — Violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Misdemeanors:

Sara Lynn Johnson, 37, Onamia, DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a second charge of DWI.

Dorian John Kollander, 72, Deerwood (offense: 12/2/21) — Speeding, 99/65, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Raymond Lee Ellis, 35, Motley (offense: 1/15/22) — Driver not carrying proof of insurance, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

