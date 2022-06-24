The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Dismissed against Michael Anthony Graves, 32, Little Falls (incident 7/19/21) was one count of driving after cancellation.

• Dismissed against Joshua Michael Peaslee, 28, Little Falls (incident: 4/27/20) was one count of fifth degree assault.

Daniel Scott Leslie, 34, Detroit Lakes (offense: 3/15/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

Jeffrey James Nixon, 37, Otsego (offense: 5/17/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for two years.

Misdemeanors:

Joseph Matthew Schyma, 19, Pierz (offense: 5/6/22) — Alcohol consumption by a person under 21, fined $185.

Deziree Storm Coffelt, 24, Holdingford (offense: 6/13/22) — Careless driving, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

