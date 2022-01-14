The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Dismissed against Jose Agustin Garay Aviles, 31, Cushing (incident: 7/11/21) was one gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.

Jeffrey Scott Dorr-Slowey, 42, St. Cloud (offense: 11/26/20) — Criminal vehicular operation, fined $135 and sentenced to 282 days in jail. Dismissed was a second charge of criminal vehicular operation.

Sarah Anne Kiley, 30, Monticello (offense: 1/16/21) _ Fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

Russell David Platz, 62, Little Falls (offense: 2/9/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $185 and sentenced to 20 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

Misdemeanors:

Amanda Mae Gilder, 42, Little Falls (offense: 10/23/21) — Fifth degree assault, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Russell David Platz, 62, Little Falls (offense: 4/29/21) — Theft, fined $364.99 and sentenced to 20 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Salahadin Hassan Oumar, 19, Waite Park (offense: 7/12/21) — Theft, fined $150.49 and sentenced to 39 days in jail.

Joshua Kenneth Bednar, 44, Motley (offenses: 1/4/22 and 1/7/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $285 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Randi Winn Johnson Murray, 43, Little Falls (offense: 10/1/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to four days in jai and supervised probation for two years.

