The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• David Scott Anderson Jr., 35, Pine City (offenses: 7/18/20) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $250 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years; careless driving, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for one year, to be served concurrently with previous offense. Dismissed against Anderson was one gross misdemeanor charge of second degree DWI.
• Lowell Jay Converse, 47, Motley (offense: 1/6/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $515 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed against Converse was a second gross misdemeanor charge of second degree DWI.
• Isaac Jeffrey Dammen, 24, Pierz (offense: 4/25/21) — Dismissed against Dammen were two gross misdemeanor charges of third degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Lee Marvin Ehoff, 35, Otsego (offense: 8/1/21) — disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Joshua Thomas Heineman, 36, Ramsey (offense: 8/29/20) — Theft, fined $196.98, which includes $11.98 in restitution, sentenced to 11 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Zachary Troy Lyon, 24, Pierz (offense: 6/12/21) — Domestic abuse, violate no contact order, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail.
• Nancy Lynn Williams, 50, St. Cloud (offense: 5/14/21) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Kimberly Joyce Wolters, 43, Little Falls (offense: 11/7/19) — Issue dishonored check, ordered to pay restitution of $289.50 and sentenced to unsupervised probation for six months.
• Justin Matthew Anderson, 22, Princeton (offense: 7/25/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Tanner Joe Kloss, 22, Pierz (offense: 7/24/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Ryan Shawn Peterschick, 36, Brainerd (offense: 1/15/21) — Give peace officer a false name, fined $135 and sentenced to 25 days in jail.
