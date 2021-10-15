The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Dismissed against Samuel Cabildo Nicolas Jr., 41, Little Falls (incident: 8/4/421) — was one count of driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety.

Dismissed against Wendy Ann Acker, 51, Staples (incident: 8/24/20) were one count of fourth degree assault of a peace officer and obstructing legal process with force.

Dakota Lee Lenarz, 24, Royalton (offense: 6/6/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to 48 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of second degree DWI.

Shawn Francis Welty, 50, Pierz (offense: 8/27/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of supervised probation. Dismissed was a second charge of third degree DWI.

Cori Anne Wilson, 46, Pierz (offense: 3/20/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to 60 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of second degree DWI.

Christopher James Kuntz, 59, Pierz (offense: 6/30/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Misdemeanors:

Johnathan Michael Ebhardt, 30, Little Falls (offense: 6/11/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to nine days in jail and probation to the court for one year. (Offense: 9/3/21) — Careless driving, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year. (Offense: 7/18/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to 11 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Kaleb James Haley, 19, Little Falls (offense: 9/18/21) — Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Kelsey Lynn Wenner, 31, Little Falls (offense: 5/5/21) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Kemp Shane Johnson, 37, Upsala (offense: 7/11/21) — Domestic assault, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Cory John Schilling, 44, Little Falls (offense: 8/16/21) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Load comments