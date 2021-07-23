The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Luke Richard Hegna, 33, Royalton (offense: 2/20/21) — DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor count of DWI.

• Thomas Jon Rudkin, 60, Little Falls (offense: 9/10/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for two years.

• Jeshua Robert Kasper, 26, St. Cloud (offense: 6/22/21) — Violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, fined $135 and sentenced to 23 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Debra Lynne Quinn, 60, Little Falls (offense: 3/6/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years.

Misdemeanors:

• Glen Eric Gustafson, 36, Little Falls (offense: 4/20/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Timothy Lee Hanson, 31, Little Falls (offense: 3/3/21) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to 72 days in jail.

• Jeannette Marieann Mallak, 46, Alexandria (offense: 3/26/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Mitchell John Heid, 26, Browerville (offense: 6/20/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

• Dean Lee Dobis, 50, Pierz (offense: 4/10/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Samantha Nicole Lois Haines, 34, Little Falls (offense: 11/2/19) — Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Heidi Marie Hale, 36, Royalton (offense: 12/23/20) — Falsely reporting a crime, fined $50 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Austin Michael Odegard, 19, Mora (offense: 5/16/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to 45 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Zachary Joseph Huotari, 21, Browerville (offense: 4/6/21) — Careless driving, fined $293.50 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Sondra Grace Keezer, 24, White Earth (offense: 2/18/21) — Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, fined $335 and sentenced to 11 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

