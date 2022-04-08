The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Jonathan Bryon Garlock, 42, Randall (offense: 8/1/21) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $300 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Joshua Allen Martin, 35, Rice (incident: 8/18/21) — Dismissed was a charge of driving after cancellation.
• Todd John Tomsche, 56, Long Prairie (offense: 6/18/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Jeremy Frank Walcheski, 46, Foley (offense: 2/19/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI and a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing legal process with force.
• Felicia Anne Cellette, 33, Detroit Lakes (incident 5/1/20) — Dismissed against Cellette were gross misdemeanor charges of second-degree DWI, third-degree DWI and driver not carrying proof of insurance when operating a vehicle.
• Ryan Lee Monson, 41, Royalton (offense: 9/23/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Kasandra Marie Kuhl, 23, Little Falls (offense: 12/17/21) — Trespass, fined $100 and sentenced to 14 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Todd Michael Ringwelski, 50, Little Falls (offense: 11/13/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Amanda Lynn Scherping, 32, Little Falls (offense: 3/31/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail.
• Jason Eli Kirk, 36, Menahga (offense: 5/18/21) — Hit and run, fined $685 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Joseph John Englehart, 32, Little Falls (offense: 5/3/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to 21 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Kassandra Marie Kuhl, 33, Little Falls (offense: 10/14/21) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to 14 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.