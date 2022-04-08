The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Jonathan Bryon Garlock, 42, Randall (offense: 8/1/21) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $300 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

Joshua Allen Martin, 35, Rice (incident: 8/18/21) — Dismissed was a charge of driving after cancellation.

Todd John Tomsche, 56, Long Prairie (offense: 6/18/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.

Jeremy Frank Walcheski, 46, Foley (offense: 2/19/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI and a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing legal process with force.

Felicia Anne Cellette, 33, Detroit Lakes (incident 5/1/20) — Dismissed against Cellette were gross misdemeanor charges of second-degree DWI, third-degree DWI and driver not carrying proof of insurance when operating a vehicle.

Ryan Lee Monson, 41, Royalton (offense: 9/23/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

Kasandra Marie Kuhl, 23, Little Falls (offense: 12/17/21) — Trespass, fined $100 and sentenced to 14 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Todd Michael Ringwelski, 50, Little Falls (offense: 11/13/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Amanda Lynn Scherping, 32, Little Falls (offense: 3/31/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail.

Jason Eli Kirk, 36, Menahga (offense: 5/18/21) — Hit and run, fined $685 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Joseph John Englehart, 32, Little Falls (offense: 5/3/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to 21 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Kassandra Marie Kuhl, 33, Little Falls (offense: 10/14/21) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to 14 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

