The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Bryce Anthony Dedomines, 23, Little Falls (offense: 4/30/22) — DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test, fined $10 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years.

Daniel Scott Leslie, 34, Detroit Lakes (offense: 3/15/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

Ricky Dean Reed, 61, Hillman (incident: 3/4/22) — A charge of driving after cancellation was dismissed.

Misdemeanors:

Lucas John Grunst, 36, Little Falls (offense: 5/10/22) — Two counts of domestic assault, fined $135 and sentenced to 32 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Christopher Lee Forcier, 43, Little Falls (offense: 5/4/22) — Damage to property, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Donald Paul Yanta, 30, Pierz (offense: 2/922) — Fleeing a peace officer, fined $135 and sentenced to 52 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Danny O Neal Bishop Jr., 33, South St. Paul (offense: 1/31/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

Russel John Maruna, 41, Maplewood (offense: 11/7/21) — Theft, fined $172.39, which includes $37.39 in restitution.

Deziree Storm Coffelt, 24, Holdingford (offense: 6/13/22) — Careless driving, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

