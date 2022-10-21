The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Michael Joseph Sobieck, 29, Little Falls (offense: 8/13/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Brandon Ray Larsen, 44, Onamia (offense: 7/14/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to probation to the court for two years.
• Kelvin Mays, 53, Little Falls (offense: 10/4/22) — DWI, fined $715 and sentenced to 13 days in jail and supervised probation for six years.
• Russell Stanley Baron, 59, Browerville (offense: 8/24/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $615 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Brittany Ann Furnstahl, 31, St. Cloud (offense: 7/9/22) — Fifth-degree controlled substance crime, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Abbie Nicole Eager, 18, Sauk Rapids (offense: 5/8/22) — trespass, fined $285 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing legal process with force.
• Linda Marie Stately, 46, Little Falls (offense: 7/25/22) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Jacob Richard Wren, 30, Little Falls (offense: 10/4/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of fifth degree criminal sexual conduct.
• Matthew Robert Merten, 36, Bowlus (offense: 6/30/22) — Domestic assault, fined $100 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
