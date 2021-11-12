The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Kelvin Mays, 53, Little Falls (offense: 5/12/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for six years. A third degree DWI charge was dismissed..

Ashley Marie Vogel, 34, Pine City (offense: 3/5/21) — Threats of violence, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Misdemeanors:

Zachary Mason Bielejeski, 24, Little Falls (offense: 5/9/21) — Damage to property, fined $1,042 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year..

Kenneth Blair Bowman, 28, Little Falls (offense: 9/10/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year..

Tanya Marie Lamson, 41, Anoka (offense: 6/19/21) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year..

Brian Blake Sluka, 21, Little Falls (offense: 10/12/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year..

Michael John Strack, 41, Little Falls (offense: 7/30/21) — DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.

