The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Sandra Louise Barclay, 41, Pierz (offense: 11/13/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $810 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
• Dismissed against Cody Lynn Shields, 36, Little Falls (incident: 9/5/21) was one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing legal process with force and one count of fifth degree controlled substance crime.
• Timothy Prakash Lehmeyer, 36, Staples (offense: 9/16/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $210 and sentenced to 63 days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
• Timothy Prakash Lehmeyer, 36, Staples (offense: 9/22/22) — Violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, fined $185 and sentenced to 63 days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of violating an order for protection within 10 years of previous conviction.
• Paul George W. Miller, 34, Wabasso (offense: 6/28/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Delayna Veneshia Cha-ree Collinz, 29, St. Cloud (offense: 9/13/2020) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Nicole Marie Gustafson, 38, Little Falls (offense: 11/15/22) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Samantha-Jo Ann Winkelman, 22, Albany (offense: 8/19/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Scott Paul Carlson, 47, Cold Spring (offense: 5/23/22) — DWI, fined $135 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Darrin Vern Gorka, 35, Burtrum (offense: 11/30/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Samantha Rae Marie Decoteau, 34, Fargo, N.D. (offense: 2/11/20) — Theft, fined $155.94, which includes $20.94 in restitution and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.