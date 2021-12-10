The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Dismissed against Kimberly Anne Duffney, 32, Buffalo (incident: 6/22/21) — Theft.
• Mary Kathryn Groth, 51, Little Falls (offense: 10/17/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.
• Cassandra Leigh Weitzel, 32, St. Paul (offense: 2/23/21) — Fifth degree drug possession, fined $135 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for five years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of endangering a child.
• Jack Anthony Curtiss, 47, Sauk Rapids (offense: 6/20/20) — Domestic abuse, violate court order for protection, fined $135 and sentenced to nine days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
• Derek Wayne Pounds, 48, Little Falls (incident: 5/4/21) — Dismissed was one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Johnathan Michael Rausch, 39, Clearwater (offense: 2/25/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second count of second degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Carol Jean Bring, 43, Newfolden (offense: 10/29/21) — DWI, fined $450 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Avariel Arazine Perisian, 23, Little Falls (offense: 9/24/21) — Accident, collision with unattended vehicle, failure to notify victim or police, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Keri Melea Pitman, 33, Little Falls (offense: 6/12/21) — Theft, fined $494, which includes $359 in restitution and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Ryan Kenneth Christiansen, 45, Holdingford (offense: 8/20/20) — Speeding, 93/55, fined $285 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Lucas Kenneth Kizer, 35, Alexandria (offense: 12/30/20) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
