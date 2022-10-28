The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Deborah Adeline Matiak, 60, Freeport (offense: 1/24/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to five days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Thomas Jon Rudkin, 61, Little Falls (offense: 7/10/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to six days in jail and probation to the court for two years. (Offense: 4/3/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to six days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Zachary John Wimmer, 35, Pierz (offense: 3/12/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $1,615 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
Misdemeanors:
• Chad Mark Birholtz, 42, Motley (offense: 8/3/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a second charge of DWI.
• Christopher Lee Forcier, 44, Little Falls (offense: 8/27/22) — Fourth-degree damage to property, fined $85 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Pennie Kay Dubbin, 60, Long Prairie (offense: 7/25/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a second charge of DWI.
• Dean Kevin Sullivan, 56, Pierz (offense: 5/30/22) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI charge.
• Clifford Michael Chantler, 64, Little Falls (offense: 9/7/22) — Trespassing, fined $135 and sentenced to 41 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
