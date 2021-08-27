The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Christopher John Lardy, 30, Pierz (offense: 3/27/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one third degree DWI charge.
• James Walter Birkholtz, 72, Motley (offense: 7/24/20) — Fifth degree criminal sexual conduct, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• David Nels Anderson, 41, Randall (offense: 4/17/21) — Trespass, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Wayne Brian Christensen, 54, Little Falls (offense: 4/18/20) — Unnecessary noise, fined $385 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for one year. (Offense: 10/11/20) — Fifth degree assault, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Shelby Theresa Meyer, 25, Little Falls (offense: 4/16/21) — Falsely reporting a crime, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year. Meyer was also sentenced for an office (5/17/21) — for an animal’s habitual barking and was fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Kory David Pingeon, 34, Little Falls (offense: 3/21/21) — Theft, fined $226.15 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
