The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Misdemeanors:

• Alexander James Scherping, 22, Little Falls (offense: 6/9/20) — DWI, fined $560 an sentenced to 43 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Trent David Westerlund, 28, Little Falls (offense: 7/17/21) — Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail.

