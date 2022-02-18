The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Shane Justin Arne, 41, Little Falls (offense: 9/2/21) — Fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, fined $359.99 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing legal process.

Dismissed against Jeffrey Dale Buck, 51, Little Falls (incident: 11/4/21) were two counts of third-degree DWI.

Tyler James Smith, 28, Little Falls (offense: 1/2/21) — Fifth degree criminal sexual conduct, fined $100 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and supervised probation for six years.

Michael Jonathan Brunelle, 40, St. Cloud (offense: 9/19/21) — Second-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second count of second-degree DWI.

Dismissed against Paul Louis Eisel, 51, Wadena (incident: 12/8/20) was a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.

James Joseph Heinz, 29, Pierz (offense: 7/11/20) — Fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, fined $719.37 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing legal process with force.

Misdemeanors:

Connie Laree Davis, 53, Motley (offense: 9/17/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a third-degree DWI gross misdemeanor charge.

Isaac Lee Kasella, 20, Royalton (offense: 12/17/21) — Underage drinking and driving, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

Shari Lynn Line, 49, Alexandria (offense: 7/10/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.

Tyler Jerome Meyer, 25, Pierz (offense: 12/8/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $100 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Adam Matthew Nienaber, 23, Swanville (offense: 8/8/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.

Derek David Holmberg, 40, Motley (offense: 8/26/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to 19 day sin jail and probation to the court for one year.

Andrew Otto Kretschmar, 29, Pierz (offense: 5/22/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.

