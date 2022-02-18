The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Shane Justin Arne, 41, Little Falls (offense: 9/2/21) — Fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, fined $359.99 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing legal process.
• Dismissed against Jeffrey Dale Buck, 51, Little Falls (incident: 11/4/21) were two counts of third-degree DWI.
• Tyler James Smith, 28, Little Falls (offense: 1/2/21) — Fifth degree criminal sexual conduct, fined $100 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and supervised probation for six years.
• Michael Jonathan Brunelle, 40, St. Cloud (offense: 9/19/21) — Second-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second count of second-degree DWI.
• Dismissed against Paul Louis Eisel, 51, Wadena (incident: 12/8/20) was a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.
• James Joseph Heinz, 29, Pierz (offense: 7/11/20) — Fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, fined $719.37 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing legal process with force.
Misdemeanors:
• Connie Laree Davis, 53, Motley (offense: 9/17/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a third-degree DWI gross misdemeanor charge.
• Isaac Lee Kasella, 20, Royalton (offense: 12/17/21) — Underage drinking and driving, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Shari Lynn Line, 49, Alexandria (offense: 7/10/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Tyler Jerome Meyer, 25, Pierz (offense: 12/8/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $100 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Adam Matthew Nienaber, 23, Swanville (offense: 8/8/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Derek David Holmberg, 40, Motley (offense: 8/26/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to 19 day sin jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Andrew Otto Kretschmar, 29, Pierz (offense: 5/22/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.