The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Pamela Sue Hopkins, 66, Royalton (offense: 2/24/23) — Second-degree DWI, fined $715 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second count of second-degree DWI.
• Brooke Ann Beaty, 58, Buffalo (offense: 8/18/19) — Fifth-degree drug possession, fined $135 and sentenced to 55 days in jail.
• Lee Carl Winscher, 39, Royalton (incident: 8/15/21) was acquitted of two third-degree DWI charges.
Misdemeanors:
• Heather Lynn Barthel, 47, Little Falls (offense: 11/26/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Christopher Charles Hirsch, 49, Little Falls (offense: 1/26/23) — DWI, fined $485 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Sharon Marie Wolf, 66, Little Falls (offense: 1/5/23) — DWI, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Richard Thomas McCaughtry Jr., 42, Little Falls (offense: 12/29/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
