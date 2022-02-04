The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Kevin Jeffery Stiller Jr., 33, Austin (offense: 1/2/21) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail probation to the court for one year.
• Anthony Robert Bendjebar, 32, Chaska (offense: 10/11/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $165 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
• Jake Leo Biniek, 29, Holdingford (offense: 6/26/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Jacobi Ehren Langner, 27, Royalton (offense: 4/17/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to four years of supervised probation. A second charge of third-degree DWI was dismissed.
• Randolph Robert Rocheleau, 50, Little Falls (incident 8/30/19) — Dismissed was one count of driving after cancellation.
• Stanley Francis Roketa, 58, Bowlus (offense: 3/28/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
Misdemeanors:
• Raymen Michael Balaski, 20, Anoka (offense: 9/9/21) — Obstruct legal process, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Dillan Louis Blum, 17, Little Falls (offense: 10/23/21) — DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Mario Anthony Filippi, 30, Little Falls (offense: 5/12/21) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to 60 days in jail.
• Trent Jordan Stoneking, 23, Little Falls (offense: 9/22/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Jill Marie Zasadny, 66, Burtrum (offense: 6/30/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. A charge of gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI was dismissed.
• Dakota Jordan Jason Nich Weaver, 29, Motley (offenses: 10/26/21 and 10/29/21) — Two counts of driving after suspension, fined $185 and sentenced to six days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
