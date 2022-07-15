The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Dismissed against Alysha Joan Stachowski, 31, Randall (incident: 3/6/22) — was a count of counterfeiting.

Misdemeanors:

Joel William Bell, 61, Motley (offense: 5/30/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Load comments