The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Timothy Alan Wrobleski, 60, Little Falls (offense: 8/14/21) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $185 and sentenced to nine days in jail and supervised probation for two years Wrobleski was also convicted of misdemeanor damage to property (offense: 7/31/21) and fined $626, $491 of which was restitution and probation to the court for one year; and a misdemeanor for fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle (offense: 11/27/21), fined $135.

Bryce Charles Jensen, 28, Marshall (offense: 10/15/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was another charge of third degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

Monica Lynne Dalquist, 54, Albany (offense: 11/9/21) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Nathan Joseph Seelen, 33, Little Falls (offense: 9/11/21) — Domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Daniel James Segler, 34, Sauk Rapids (offense: 11/28/21) — Fail to yield right of way, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Randi Winn Johnson Murray, 43, Little Falls (offense: 10/1/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Mark Joseph Kurowski, 50, Little Falls (offense: 9/6/21) — Two counts of public nuisance, permitting public nuisance, fined $100 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Jorge Sandoval Jr., 32, Motley (offense: 10/24/21) — Domestic assault, fined $50 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

