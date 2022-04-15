The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Nathan Benedict Kokett, 32, Royalton (offense: 10/16/21) — Second-degree DWI, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
• Michael Donzel Mays, 32, Little Falls (offense: 12/19/21) — Escape from custody, fined $135.
• Trevor Marcus Uecker, 22, Corcoran (offense: 1/15/22) — Third-degree damage to property, fined $5,033.10, which includes $4,898.10 in restitution, and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Michael Anthony Thurstin, 43, Motley (offense: 1/19/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined 410 and sentenced to 72 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Kelsey Lynn Carlson, 29, Randall (offense: 12/17/21) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Jesse Roger Gaslin, 31, Little Falls (offense: 10/10/21) — Damage to property, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Jordan Michael Hasselstrom, 22, Wadena (offense: 1/23/22) — DWI, fined $360 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Samual Joseph Schuur, 32, Little Falls (offense: 4/6/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Justin Alexander Morris, 19, Sartell (offense: 3/90/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
