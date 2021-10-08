The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• McKenzie Sue Anderson, 25, Avon (offense: 4/16/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $215 and sentenced to four years of supervised probation. Dismissed was a second charge of third degree DWI.
• Mark William Burke, 39, South St. Paul (offense: 8/29/20) — Criminal vehicular operation, causing bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol, and a misdemeanor count of careless driving, fined $900 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Burke was one gross misdemeanor charge of DWI, refusal to submit to chemical test.
• Christopher James Kuntz, 49, Pierz (offense: 6/30/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Dakota Lee Joslin, 21, Little Falls (offense: 9/4/21) — Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $100 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Justin Wayne Pugh, 24, Pierz (offense: 9/6/21) — Speeding, 99 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Alec Christian Coil, 20, Little Canada (offense: 7/7/21) — Speeding, 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
