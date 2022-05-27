The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Dismissed against Scott Edward Allen, 54, Little Falls (incident: 4/12/22) was one count of driving after cancellation.

• Dismissed against Jess Matthew Brenk, 35, Foley (incident 2/26/20) was one third-degree count of damage to property and one misdemeanor charge of theft.

Donald Edward Forpahl, 56, Randall (offense: 3/31/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Dismissed against Jacob Daniel Waldvogel, 28, Little Falls (incident: 3/17/22) — Was one count of trespass.

Teague Brendan Eischens, 22, Pierz (offense: 3/19/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for six years. A second count of second-degree DWI was dismissed.

Misdemeanors:

Nicole Marie Gustafson, 37, Little Falls (offense: 2/18/22) — Trespass, fined $185 and sentenced to five days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Samantha Mae Oleson, 19, Royalton (offense: 3/2/22) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to seven days in jail.

Lynn Marie Bartkowicz, 58, Holdingford (offense: 12/18/21) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $160 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI.

Michael James Kjaer, 30, Little Falls (offense: 3/6/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.

Alex Michael Nelson, 27, Little Falls (offense: 11/8/21) — Illegal transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of hunting, use artificial lights to spot, locate or take wild animals.

Christopher Cortez Johnson-Caine, 23, Sauk Rapids (offense: 2/25/22) — Give peace officer a false name, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Load comments