The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Dismissed against Kevin Sidney Barker, 64, Randall (incident: 8/20/21) were two counts of second-degree DWI and one charge of obstructing legal process with force.
• Brandon Carver Bruce, 28, Hillman (offense: 6/6/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to eight days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
• Johnathan Steve Cichon, 32, Little Falls (offense: 7/10/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a charge of second-degree DWI.
• Dismissed against Caitlyn May Dulas, Little Falls (incident 7/29/21) was one count of obstructing legal process with force.
• Tanya Marie Hendrix, 49, Pierz (offense: 6/24/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Kimberly Ann Bialke, 57, Brainerd (offense: 10/30/21) — DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Sandra Marie Monson, 59, Little Falls (offense: 8/8/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
