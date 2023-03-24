The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Carlee Rose Bollig, 24, Brainerd (offense: 11/27/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $210 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
• Leah Robin Opsal, 40, Hillman (offense: 1/18/23) — Third-degree DWI, fined $585 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
Misdemeanors:
• Connor Blaike Cliffton, 28, Little Falls (offense: 10/22/22) — Theft, fined $257.28, which includes $72.28 in restitution and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Dondi Renee Klassen, 41, Little Falls (offense: 3/8/23) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Jessica Lyn Clairmont, 37, Little Falls (offense: 12/26/22) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Jeff John Gotvald, 42, Hillman (offense: 1/11/23) — Careless driving, fined $535 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Tyler Thomas Struffert, 34, Royalton (offense: 10/22/22) — Fifth-degree assault, fined $165 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Corey Joshua Treb, 32, Motley (offense: 9/3/22) — Driving after suspension, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Matthew Earl Potter, 40, Annandale (offense: 11/19/22) — Two counts of theft of motor fuel from a retailer, fined $233.23 and $339.69, which includes $92.23 and $23.99 in restitution, and sentenced to probation for the court for one year.
