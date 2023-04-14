The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Duffy Regan Anderson, 51, Cushing (offense: 11/21/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Tyler Scott Lorenz, 30, Swanville (offense: 1/22/23) — Fifth-degree controlled substance crime, fined $285 and sentenced to nine days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Heather Lynn Barthel, 47, Little Falls (offense: 11/26/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Lisa Marie Burnett, 37, Royalton (offense: 11/26/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Ronald Kenneth Girtz Jr., 29, Royalton (offense: 2/18/23) — Driving after revocation, fined $485 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Brandon Lee Kasper, 22, Little Falls (offense: 12/11/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of driving an uninsured vehicle.
• Ryan George Witucki, 30, Little Falls (offense: 11/18/22) — Fleeing a peace officer by means other than motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Jonah James Wojahn, 38, Little Falls (offense: 2/12/23) — Driving after revocation, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
