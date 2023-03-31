The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Dismissed against Mackenzie John Hasert, 25, Pierz (incident 1/21/23) were gross misdemeanor charges of driving after cancellation and not carrying proof of insurance.
• Steven Edward Ripka, 52, Ogilvie (offense: 7/2/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $685 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Lance Marshall Ballinger, 36, Onamia (offense: 8/26/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Crystal Marie Donek, 31, Little Falls (offense: 1/22/23) — Third-degree DWI, fined $685 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Michelle Lynn Landwehr, 30, Eveleth (offense: 5/13/22) — Fifth-degree controlled substance crime and carry/possess a pistol without a permit, fined $335 and sentenced to 26 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Joshua Robert Smieja, 20, Royalton (offense: 12/31/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.