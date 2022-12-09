The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Edward Lee Williams, 34, Little Falls (offense: 7/24/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Michael Edwin Baldwin, 31, Long Prairie (offense: 8/29/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $685 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Sondra Lynn Rothstein, 37, Pierz (offense: 7/8/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $710 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a charge of second-degree DWI.
• Michael John Scholtes, 51, Little Falls (offense: 7/5/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $815 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. A charge of second-degree DWI was dismissed.
Misdemeanors:
• Chad Daniel Piekarski, 44, Little Falls (offense: 10/29/22) — Ignition interlock restriction violation, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Brandon James Funk, 20, Pierz (offense: 7/2/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $710 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
