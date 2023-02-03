The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Nathaniel Donald Brimson, 37, Hastings (offense: 1/28/23) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Dismissed against Fidel Cosme-Xolio, 39, Little Falls (incident 1/10/13) was a count of DWI.
• Joshua Brian Gage, 23, Little Falls (offense: 11/8/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $600 and sentenced to eight days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI and a gross misdemeanor charge of driver must carry proof of insurance.
• Andrew Joseph Haider, 46, Randall (offense: 7/20/13) — Obstruct legal process, fined $300 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Steven Louis Klemish, 38, Little Falls (offense: 7/2/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Oliver James Strahl, 39, Fort Ripley (offense: 9/3/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $610 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Steven Harvey Hoheisel, 41, Pierz (offense: 5/15/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Duane Roland Hoffman, 53, Minneapolis (offense:9/2/22) — DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
