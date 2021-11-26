The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Chad William Borgheiinck, 43, Sauk Rapids (offense: 7/11/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.

Jeffrey Allen Weisen, 60, St. Cloud (offense: 1/29/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Misdemeanors:

Garry Allen Goedker, 53, Brainerd (offense: 1/18/21) — Speeding, fined $385 and sentenced to six days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation.

Load comments