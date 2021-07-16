The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Richard John Balaski, 58, Little Falls (offense: 8/21/20) — Two third degree DWI gross misdemeanor charges were dismissed against Balaski in this case.

• Luke Richard Hegna, 33, Royalton (offense 2/20/21) — DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to supervised probation for six years.

• Jeffrey Dale Opatz, 50, Swanville (offense: 11/17/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Tammy Jane Eggersgluss, 50, Cloquet (offense: 10/20/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to 90 days in jail and supervised probation for four years.

• Nathan Todd Bode, 37, Little Falls (offense: 2/8/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Shawn Paul Karnes, 34, Burtrum (offense: 3/7/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced 17 days in jail and supervised probation for four years.

• Aaron James Welle, 32, Brainerd (offense: 3/18/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to 90 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was another count of second degree DWI.

• Thomas Frank Steiner, 38, Brainerd (offense: 9/17/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 13 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. (Offense: 7/5/20) — Theft, fined $171.20 and sentenced to 14 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. (Offense: 9/19/20) — Fleeing a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to 13 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed against Steiner was one gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.

• Michael Alan Breden, 48, Randall (offense: 12/31/19) — Receiving stolen property, fined $385 and sentenced to 25 days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Breden was one felony count of fifth degree controlled substance possession.

Misdemeanors:

• Scott Joseph Charbonneau, 43, St. Cloud (offense: 9/15/20) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to 86 days in jail.

• Paul Theodore Gulsvig, 63, Little Falls (offense: 4/16/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault.

• Aaron George Jendro, 36, Little Falls (offense: 4/1/21) — Uninsured vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to 33 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Michael James Johnson, 19, Swanville (offense: 5/9/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Travis Lee Meyer, 31, Little Falls (offense: 5/30/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Roger Richard Hodgman, 30, Little Falls (offense: 5/20/21) — Hit and run, property damage, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

• Vernon Daniel Virnig, 47, Little Falls (offense: 1/22/21) — DWI, fined $450 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for two years. Dismissed against Virnig was one gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.

• Daniel Leon Murrin Jr., 43, Royalton (offense: 6/17/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and one year probation.

