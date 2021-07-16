The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Richard John Balaski, 58, Little Falls (offense: 8/21/20) — Two third degree DWI gross misdemeanor charges were dismissed against Balaski in this case.
• Luke Richard Hegna, 33, Royalton (offense 2/20/21) — DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to supervised probation for six years.
• Jeffrey Dale Opatz, 50, Swanville (offense: 11/17/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Tammy Jane Eggersgluss, 50, Cloquet (offense: 10/20/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to 90 days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
• Nathan Todd Bode, 37, Little Falls (offense: 2/8/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Shawn Paul Karnes, 34, Burtrum (offense: 3/7/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced 17 days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
• Aaron James Welle, 32, Brainerd (offense: 3/18/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to 90 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was another count of second degree DWI.
• Thomas Frank Steiner, 38, Brainerd (offense: 9/17/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 13 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. (Offense: 7/5/20) — Theft, fined $171.20 and sentenced to 14 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. (Offense: 9/19/20) — Fleeing a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to 13 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed against Steiner was one gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.
• Michael Alan Breden, 48, Randall (offense: 12/31/19) — Receiving stolen property, fined $385 and sentenced to 25 days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Breden was one felony count of fifth degree controlled substance possession.
Misdemeanors:
• Scott Joseph Charbonneau, 43, St. Cloud (offense: 9/15/20) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to 86 days in jail.
• Paul Theodore Gulsvig, 63, Little Falls (offense: 4/16/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault.
• Aaron George Jendro, 36, Little Falls (offense: 4/1/21) — Uninsured vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to 33 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Michael James Johnson, 19, Swanville (offense: 5/9/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Travis Lee Meyer, 31, Little Falls (offense: 5/30/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Roger Richard Hodgman, 30, Little Falls (offense: 5/20/21) — Hit and run, property damage, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Vernon Daniel Virnig, 47, Little Falls (offense: 1/22/21) — DWI, fined $450 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for two years. Dismissed against Virnig was one gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.
• Daniel Leon Murrin Jr., 43, Royalton (offense: 6/17/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and one year probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.