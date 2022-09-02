The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Dean Fredrick Derosier, 23, Little Falls (offense: 4/2/22) — Carry/possess pistol without permit, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Brandon Charles Lofgren, 42, Holdingford (offense: 3/5/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Lindsey Marie McElderry, 30, Little Falls (incident: 1/18/21) — Dismissed against McElderry was a gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree controlled substance crime, a gross misdemeanor charge of child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of driving after suspension.
• Cory Daniel Vukelich, 37, Little Falls (offense: 3/5/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $565 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
• Dismissed against Tracy Allen Mitchell, 48, Wadena (incident 5/15/21) — Was one count of driving after cancellation.
Misdemeanors:
• Shannen Jean Tomlinson, 49, Little Falls (offense: 6/5/22) — Domestic assault, fined $50 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Peter Lee Doll, 39, Frederic, Wis. (offense: 8/19/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
