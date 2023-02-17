The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
• Lukas Clifford Popp, 23, Pierz (offense: 12/11/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Andrew John Legler, 34, Little Falls (offense: 12/7/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $715 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
• Amanda Daniell Mehelich, 47, St. Paul (offense: 3/23/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 22 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Travis Lee Terwey, 31, Little Falls (offense: 8/13/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $615 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Nathanial Donald Brimson, 37, Hastings (offense: 2/10/23) — Trespassing, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Jenna Lynn Doble, 37, Little Falls (offense: 11/8/22) — Trespassing, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Willliam Edwin Helmin, 70, Foley (offense: 10/9/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $500 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Christine Dawn Lesch, 48, Brainerd (offense: 10/29/22) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed was a charge of assault.
• Jacob Charles OBrien, 20, Brainerd (offense: 11/11/22) — Theft, fined $135.
• Robert Lee Wolbeck, 49, St. Cloud (offense: 9/27/22) — Theft, fined $175.09, which includes $40.09 in restitution, and sentenced to 27 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
