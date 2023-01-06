The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Michael John Thielen, 42, Little Falls (offense: 7/28/21) — Take/possess big game out of season, fined $1,485 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor count of using artificial lights to spot, locate or take wild animals.
Misdemeanors:
• Michael James Cain, 41, Nisswa (offense: 7/30/22) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for two years. (Offense: 8/1/22) — Violate domestic abuse no contact order, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Mitchell Loren Hasert, 28, Little Falls (offense: 7/23/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $565 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a third-degree DWI gross misdemeanor charge.
• Dylan Ernest Lukasavitz, 23, Little Falls (offense: 10/17/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a third-degree DWI gross misdemeanor charge.
• Juan Fransisco Perez, 27, Little Falls (offense: 12/3/22) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
