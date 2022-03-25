The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Dismissed against Christopher Kurt Denio, 47, Royalton (incident: 8/14/21) — Driving after cancellation.

Sedrick Dewayne Jackson, 43, Little Falls (offense: 6/15/21) — Endanger child, situation could cause harm or death, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

Mark Andrew Koch, 40, Little Falls (offense: 1/22/22) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.

Ashley Kristina Ward, 30, Aitkin (offense: 4/1/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.

Keith Sebastian Schneider, 45, Little Falls (offense: 10/11/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 48 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Misdemeanors:

Carrietta Marcerlene Davis, 24, St. Paul (offense: 9/13/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to 16 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Bradley LeRoy Alt, 50, Randall (offense: 2/1/22) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Jennifer Theresa Bowers, 37, Little Falls (offense: 9/23/21) — Domestic assault, fined $135 and sentenced to 29 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Rachel Renee Edgerton, 50, Royalton (offense: 10/26/21) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.

Christopher Wayne Gutzkow, 41, Burtrum (offense: 12/18/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Anthony Howard Hartung, 23, Holdingford (offense: 11/6/21) — Careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Load comments