The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Dismissed against Christopher Kurt Denio, 47, Royalton (incident: 8/14/21) — Driving after cancellation.
• Sedrick Dewayne Jackson, 43, Little Falls (offense: 6/15/21) — Endanger child, situation could cause harm or death, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Mark Andrew Koch, 40, Little Falls (offense: 1/22/22) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.
• Ashley Kristina Ward, 30, Aitkin (offense: 4/1/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.
• Keith Sebastian Schneider, 45, Little Falls (offense: 10/11/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 48 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
Misdemeanors:
• Carrietta Marcerlene Davis, 24, St. Paul (offense: 9/13/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to 16 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Bradley LeRoy Alt, 50, Randall (offense: 2/1/22) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Jennifer Theresa Bowers, 37, Little Falls (offense: 9/23/21) — Domestic assault, fined $135 and sentenced to 29 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Rachel Renee Edgerton, 50, Royalton (offense: 10/26/21) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.
• Christopher Wayne Gutzkow, 41, Burtrum (offense: 12/18/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Anthony Howard Hartung, 23, Holdingford (offense: 11/6/21) — Careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.