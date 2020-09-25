The following persons, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Misdemeanors

• Bruce Steven Fuller, 55, Sartell (offense: 7/15/20) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

• Cory Daniel Vukelich, 35, Little Falls (offense: 11/14/19) — Illegal transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fined $315, sentenced to eight days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Jacob Jansen Schmitz, 17, Cushing (offense: 6/6/20) — careless driving, fined $560 and sentenced to 90 days in a group/shelter correctional facility and supervised probation for one year.

Load comments