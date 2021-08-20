The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Debra Jean Scott, 64, Little Falls (offense: 2/20/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

Darron Pedro Nicholas Colombe, 21, Little Falls (offense: 5/3/21) — Fifth degree assault, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Michael Anthony Barnabo-Rose, 24, Little Falls (offense: 7/1/21) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Justin Michael McDougall, 29, Little Falls (offense: 5/23/21) — Trespassing, fined $135 and sentenced to 50 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

