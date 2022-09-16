The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Roden Victor Herman, 33, Bowlus (offense: 4/16/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $710 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a charge of second-degree DWI.
• Gene R. Sherman, 65, Randall (offense: 6/24/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years. (Offense: 9/25/20) — Third-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Other 9/25/20 charges of third-degree DWI and driving restrictions were dismissed.
• Sarah Jean Yarbrough, 45, Staples (offense: 3/11/22) — Second degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI and a misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation.
Misdemeanors:
• Nicole Marie Gustafson, 37, Little Falls (offense: 7/5/22) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Carlos Jesus Mendoza, 54, Cold Spring (offense: 11/7/21) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to 90 days in jail.
• Michael John Lindner, 38, Alexandria (offense: 9/8/22) — Give peace officer a false name, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
