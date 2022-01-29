The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Jerry Len Walden, 37, Little Falls (offense: 11/2/19) — Financial transaction card fraud, fined $01.50 which includes $266.50 in restitution, 125 days in jail and supervised probation for two years. (Offense: 9/6/21) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. (Offense: 9/24/21) — Theft, fined $1,535, of which $1,250 was restitution and sentenced to 43 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Ozzie James Bense, 21, Park Rapids (offense: 1/11/22) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI. A misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation was also dismissed.

Jacqueline Marie Todd, 38, Rockford (offense: 8/19/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. A second count of third-degree DWI was dismissed.

Paul George W. Miller, 33, Little Falls (offense: 2/11/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $135 and sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for five days served. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

Justin Ole Doust, 46, Little Falls (offense: 1/24/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Justice Dylan-Jo Fischer, 25, Pierz (offense: 8/7/21) — DWI, fined $450 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed was a second count of DWI.

Jeffrey Loren Hasert, 55, Pierz (offense: 11/25/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. A second count of DWI was dismissed.

Mitchell Loren Hasert, 27, Little Falls (offense: 11/25/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a second DWI charge.

