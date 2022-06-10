The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Zachary William Barthel, 33, Little Falls (offense: 9/30/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
• Joseph Nelson III, 63, Randall (offense: 2/23/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
• Mason Daniel Wewer, 23, Minneapolis (offense: 1/17/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Madison Nicole Wahlin, 23, Sauk Rapids (offense: 5/1/22) — DWI, fined $450 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Ryan Richard Deters, 45, Little Falls (offense: 9/3/21) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to 67 days in jail.
• Brenna Rose Zack, 19, Waite Park (offense: 1/25/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
