The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Ricky Dean Reed, 61, Hillman (offense: 11/12/20) — Check forgery, fined $1,302.90, which includes $1,167.90 in restitution and sentenced to 20 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

• Craig Allen Zuleger, 37, St. Cloud (offense: 8/25/20) — Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to 338 days in jail.

Misdemeanors:

• Alexander James Scherping, 22, Little Falls (offense: 6/9/20) — DWI, fined $560 an sentenced to 43 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Trent David Westerlund, 28, Little Falls (offense: 7/17/21) — Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail.

• Andres Gonzalez-De Leon, 27, address unknown (offense: 6/11/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to 48 days in jail.

