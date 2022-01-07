The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Artie Wayne Cole, 30, Motley (offense: 2/8/21) — Violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, fined $135 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Kimberly Ann Hunt, 36, Little Falls (offense: 4/30/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to seven days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.
• Lindsey Marie McElderry, 29, Royalton (offense: 10/21/21) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
• Dismissed against Angelina Danielle Hodge, 33, Browerville (incident: 1/30/21) — was one count of driving after cancellation.
• Daniel Walter Monson, 36, Randall (offense: 7/24/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third degree DWI.
• Dismissed against Christian Otto Ewertsen, 45, Little Falls (incident: 9/9/21) — was one count of driving after cancellation.
• Isaac John Forcia, 30, St. Cloud (offense: 8/7/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of fifth degree controlled substance crime - possession.
Misdemeanors:
• Chad Jon Wing, 29, Brook Park (offense: 11/23/21) — Driver on duty in possession, under the influence of or using drugs or other substances, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Dakota Lee Lenarz, 24, Royalton (offense: 10/29/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $726.60, which includes $541.60 of restitution and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Tony Allan Maciej, 45, Swanville (offense: 11/21/20) — Domestic assault, fined $285 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.
