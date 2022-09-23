The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Tatiana Marie Lemire, 22, Little Canada (offense: 3/19/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second third-degree DWI charge.
• Jeremy Nicholas Wimmer, 34, Royalton (offense: 9/16/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $315 and sentenced to 66 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Jacob Bruce Barton, 24, Randall (offense: 3/12/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $610 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Jesse Roger Gaslin, 32, Little Falls (offense: 3/22/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Gregory John Larsin, 32, Mahtomedi (offense: 7/24/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Oscar Rolando Lopez Sanchez, 33, Willmar (offense: 9/3/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $260 and sentenced to 12 days in jail and supervised probation for two years. A gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI was dismissed.
